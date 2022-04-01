British singer Emeli Sandé (35), known for hits like next to me , has found love with a classical pianist. After multiple relationships with men, the woman feels like “the one for the rest of her life.” The new girlfriend fills a void, Emeli says.

The artist, whose full name is Adele Emily Sandé, met the woman shortly after the lockdowns in England when she was immersed in classical music. “I’m happier than ever,” she tells the British Subway† “It feels great.”

The Clownsinger scored several major hits in a row in 2012 and performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympics that year. But there wasn’t always someone to share her experiences with.



Quote

I think I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with Emeli Sandé

“If you don’t have someone like that, or someone who supports you behind the scenes, it’s very difficult,” Emeli said. Her new song there isn’t much is about the feeling that everything she thought she wanted in her career was really nothing without the ‘right person’ by her side.

,,Now I’m very happy,” she says. “I will always love music and I love my career, but I know whatever happens, I can enjoy life and be very happy.” Sandé has already introduced her crush to her parents in Aberdeenshire, where she grew up. “Everything was good.”

One year of marriage

The singer married biologist Adam Gouraguine in 2012, with whom she had been together for ten years. A year later, the two divorced. Emeli was also in a relationship with rapper Jonathan Kabamba.

Now that she’s in love with a woman, she doesn’t necessarily want to call herself bisexual. ,,I don’t know exactly how I identify myself, but you could say that. I think I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.”

Apologies after playback

Sandé, who will perform in Amsterdam and Utrecht in June, was in the news this week when viewers noticed that she was playbacking at a large English benefit concert for victims of the war in Ukraine.

After the event, the singer announced that she had lost her voice the morning of the concert, did not want to cancel and therefore did playback. So she could sing her hopeful song brighter days still bring it, she thought.

But, she said of the miming: “I’ve never done it before and never will again.”

