Singer Eduard Charlotte apologized to the citizens of the Russian Federation and the country's President Vladimir Putin in the Samara Regional Court for his actions. This was reported on January 10 “RIA News”.

The singer said that he harbors no grudge against Putin, whose portrait he tore up in one of his videos. Moreover, he considers the president a man with a capital M.

“I tore up a drawing to the song of Igor Talkov with your image, without understanding why, without harboring any anger towards you or obvious disagreement on some political issue. <...> I ask you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for forgiveness for the stupidest video act displayed in public,” he said.

Charlotte also apologized to the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill, veterans of the Great Patriotic War and Russians in general.

The singer called the idea of ​​setting fire to the passport of a Russian citizen “idiotic.” According to him, he did this at “the peak hour of intoxication with pro-American propaganda.” “I apologize to all Russian citizens for such recklessness,” concluded Charlotte.

On January 10, the court considered the request of the singer’s defense to change Charlotte’s preventive measure from being in a pre-trial detention center to house arrest. According to the defense, under house arrest the singer will be able to create works to “atone for his guilt.” However, the court rejected the lawyer's request.

The singer was detained by police at Pulkovo airport on November 22, where he flew from Yerevan. The reason for the proceedings was a video in which Charlotte, while in Armenia, demonstratively burned his passport as a citizen of the Russian Federation. After this, he apologized for his actions.

On the same day, Charlotte was given administrative arrest for 13 days and sent to a special detention center. The Leninsky District Court of St. Petersburg found him guilty of committing an offense under Part 1 of Art. 20.1 Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Petty hooliganism”). The singer partially admitted his guilt. He explained that he was in an excited state, so he “allowed himself to use obscene language,” and noted that he was very sorry and would “not do this again.”

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the singer is also charged with a number of offenses: public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation), deliberate damage to a passport (Article 19.16 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) and petty hooliganism (Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) .

Charlotte later said that he felt strong enough to live in Russia in the future. Charlotte emphasized that he really wants to “be reborn and wash away the shame,” and also be someone who enriches the country.

Charlotte was transferred to Samara on November 30, three criminal cases were opened against him – two episodes of rehabilitation of Nazism (Part 4 of Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and one of insulting the feelings of believers (Article 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). On December 2, the court remanded the singer in custody until January 24, 2024. After this, on December 6, Charlotte appealed his arrest.