After the success of the song “No sé”, the cumbia group Explosión de Iquitos received a public complaint from the singer Lucero Medina, known as’Amazon‘.

The complaining artist contacted the Magaly TV program, which signed her to accuse the tropical group of having plagiarized her version of the song “I don’t know”, which she would have produced in January of this year. “Thanks to me, they are as they are because in Lima they didn’t even mention them,” he said at first.

As indicated ‘Amazon‘, she worked with a producer who helped her materialize the arrangements and the musical line of the original cover of the Spanish Melody.

“The musical arrangements were directed by me, Mr. Tony Sánchez only materialized it. From the choirs, the style of music, the cuts, the instruments (which were going to be used), all of this was at my direction ”, he expressed.

Lucero medina showed proofs for Magaly Medina’s show as the audio and video clip of your version that is available on YouTube and the chats he had with the arranger, where it is observed that she sent him her instructions.

“I uploaded my audio on January 22, 2021 and they uploaded (theirs) on February 22. I upload the video on March 3 and they upload the video the following month. They don’t respect anything, they’re like ‘I want it and I take it,’ “he added.

“One is born with creativity, with good taste as well and perhaps they, having 23 years (of musical trajectory) do not have it”, concluded the singer ‘Amazona’.

Vocalist of Explosión de Iquitos responds to the complaint of ‘Amazonas’

Linda Caba, vocalist of Iquitos explosion, ruled on the plagiarism complaint of the version of “I do not know” . He assured that he does not know the singer ‘Amazonas’ and that he had never heard her cover.

“The lady’s song is the demo they made us listen to, but it doesn’t sound like Explosion at all … The producer has all the information on his computer. For me, I am the first to sing it, I have not heard her version. In Pucallpa, I have not had the pleasure of meeting her … (There are people) who want to ruin or hang themselves, ”said the member of Explosión de Iquitos.

