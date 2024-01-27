Mourning in the world of music, farewell to the pop star Dani Li died at just 42 years old leaving great pain in his family and among the fans. No one would have ever thought of having to say goodbye forever to the very young singer who, in recent days, had decided to undergo a delicate surgery.

We are talking about a liposuction operation that the young woman had decided to face to reduce the belly and breasts that she no longer liked. A decision she made together with her family that she, right from the start, had decided to support and help her but that she would never have thought about the tragedy that could have happened.

Singer Dani Li dies at age 42 during liposuction surgery

Dani Li, stage name of Danielle Fonseca Mochado she underwent surgery last Friday January 19th to reduce her breasts and belly. An operation performed in Pinhais, Brazil where some complications were immediately felt which then led to emergency hospitalization.

For now, an investigation into the disappearance, for which the cause has not been specified, has been opened after his family complained. The young artist leaves behind her husband and a daughter of only 7 years. The latter currently continue to fight for justice and to find out what really happened.

Everyone knew the young singer from Afuá, an island in the Amazon, who became famous thanks to her song “Eu Sou from Amazonia” published in 2014. From that moment on, the star began performing around various towns, also taking part in important talent shows. The announcement of her passing particularly affected her fans who immediately showed great closeness to her entire family. Many of you have asked to be able to participate in the Dani Li's funeral which are still in the organization phase.