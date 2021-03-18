AUSTRALIAN singer Cody Simpson has shared a glimpse into his 2024 Olympics training in Spain.

The musician-turned-athlete qualified for the Paris Olympics trials after swimming the 100m butterfly in 54.9 seconds, easily beating past the qualifying benchmark of 56.87.

And now he’s given fans an insight into his strict regime, sharing videos from his training sessions in Adeje, Tenerife.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to show off footage of him practicing his butterfly stroke at a private pool on the Island.

Better known as the La Dee Da hitmaker, Cody has already gained respect from the world’s top swimmers, with 28 time Olympics medalists Micheal Phelps commenting on Cody’s training video saying ‘Looking good, mate.’