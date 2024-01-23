In Samara, the court extended the arrest of singer Charlotte until March 24

A court in Samara extended the arrest of singer Eduard Charlotte until March 24. About it TASS said lawyer Alexey Lapuzin.

The artist is charged with the rehabilitation of Nazism and insulting the feelings of believers.

On January 10, he apologized to Russian President Vladimir Putin and explained his action as “being intoxicated by pro-American propaganda.” According to Charlotte, the reason for his actions is an unbalanced mental state.

Charlotte publicly burned the passport of a Russian citizen and tore up the portrait of the head of state while abroad. After some time, he returned to Russia, where he was detained.