Singer Charlotte admitted his guilt in the rehabilitation of Nazism and insulting believers

Singer Eduard Charlotte, who publicly burned the passport of a Russian citizen, admitted guilt in the rehabilitation of Nazism and insulting believers. This is reported by RIA News.

According to the investigator at the Kirovsky District Court of Samara, the artist stated this during interrogation. “He admitted guilt during interrogation. I was remorseful,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that in Samara the investigation requested the arrest of Charlotte.

On November 22, the singer was detained at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg. Three criminal cases were opened against him. The artist is accused of two counts under Article 354.1 (“Rehabilitation of Nazism”) and one count under 148 (“Insulting the feelings of believers”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. On November 30, it became known that he was being transported by train to Samara.

In June, Charlotte posted a video of himself burning a Russian passport. He stated that he no longer considered himself a citizen of Russia and decided to leave for Kyiv. However, he later returned to Russia.