Singer Eduard Charlotte, who publicly burned the passport of a Russian citizen, returned from Armenia to Russia. At Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, the performer was met by a police squad and escorted to the office premises.

In June of this year, Charlotte publicly burned the passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation and shared the relevant footage on his social networks. In addition, the singer said that he no longer considers himself a Russian and spoke about plans to go to Kyiv.

Later, the performer’s father suggested that his son could have gone to the burning of his passport because of an injury received in childhood.

Shortly before the document was burned, Charlotte had already attracted public attention by insulting and criticizing the Russian authorities. Later, he demonstratively nailed a photograph of Patriarch Kirill, along with his military ID, to a crucifix. Then activists of the Orthodox movement “Forty Forties” demanded that the performer be deprived of Russian citizenship.

Six months after the identity card was damaged, the singer decided to return to Russia and asked fans for money. “I’m returning to Russia. I’m going to my home, to my native country. I will need support. Please put it on [денег]enough for a ticket,” said the artist, emphasizing that after returning he plans to live in the village.

He also turned to the singer SHAMAN (real name – Yaroslav Dronov) with a demand to enter into a creative and musical duel. Charlotte proposed holding competitions in playing a musical instrument, composing compositions, and also testing the vocal range of the voice.

Upon arrival at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, he was met by a police squad and escorted to the office premises. Video footage appeared online showing Charlotte being led by law enforcement officers in handcuffs. The artist walked without luggage or carry-on luggage.

Then it became known that the performer could be arrested for 15 days.

Three administrative protocols were drawn up against the artist – for petty hooliganism (the reason was “obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by obscene language in public places”), discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as deliberate damage to an identity document.

It was noted that the issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided against the 25-year-old singer.

According to him, he decided to spoil the document due to the fact that he succumbed to bad influence and was “mistakenly obsessed with false information.” The performer apologized and also repented, promising not to do this again.

Now the artist is accused of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces, desecration of the state symbol, as well as violating the rights to freedom of religion. In addition, according to some reports, the singer bought a military ID so as not to serve in the army.

Charlotte’s father, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, called his son’s detention predictable.

Representative of the “Call of the People” movement Sergei Zaitsev, on behalf of the organization, listed three conditions that could help Charlotte rehabilitate.

The singer must apologize to Russians for burning his Russian passport and statements against his country, serve in the army, despite having a military ID, which, according to some reports, the artist bought, and also pay fines according to three protocols drawn up against him.