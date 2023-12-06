Singer Eduard Charlotte, accused of rehabilitating Nazism and insulting the feelings of believers, appealed his arrest. This was reported on Wednesday, December 6, in the Kirovsky District Court of Samara.

“Yes, they served [апелляцию]”, the interlocutor told the agency “RIA News“

Charlotte was transferred to Samara on November 30, three criminal cases were opened against him: two counts of rehabilitation of Nazism (Part 4 of Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and one of insulting the feelings of believers (Article 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation),

On December 2, the court placed the singer in custody until January 24, 2024; it was also reported that Charlotte admitted his guilt under articles on the rehabilitation of Nazism and insulting the feelings of believers.

The singer was met by police officers at Pulkovo airport on November 22. The reason for the proceedings was a video in which Charlotte, while in Armenia, demonstratively burned his passport as a citizen of the Russian Federation. After this, he apologized for his actions.

On the same day, Charlotte was given administrative arrest for 13 days and sent to a special detention center. The Leninsky District Court of St. Petersburg found him guilty of committing an offense under Part 1 of Art. 20.1 Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Petty hooliganism”). The singer partially admitted his guilt. He explained that he was in an excited state, so he “allowed himself to use obscene language,” and noted that he was very sorry and would “not do this again.”

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the singer is also charged with a number of offenses: public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation), deliberate damage to a passport (Article 19.16 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) and petty hooliganism (Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) . He later stated that he felt empowered to live in Russia in the future. Charlotte emphasized that he really wants to “be reborn and wash away the shame,” and also be someone who enriches the country.