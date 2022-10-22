updateAmerican singer Carly Simon (77), known for hits like You’re so vain , has lost both her sisters this week. They died just one day apart. “I am filled with sadness,” Carly responds on Sunday.

Sister Joanna, known as an opera singer, died on Wednesday at the age of 85 from the effects of thyroid cancer. A day later, the family had to say goodbye to sister Lucy (82), the musical composer who had been suffering from breast cancer for a long time. Their younger brother Peter (71) died of cardiac arrest in 2018, he suffered from lung cancer.

Carly has no words to describe what it feels like to be the last living child of her parents. “Sad as this is, it’s impossible to grieve without celebrating the incredible lives they’ve led,” she said. people. The singer fondly remembers the special bond with her sisters, which, according to her, touched everyone they knew. “We kept each other’s memories.” See also The first screenshots of 'GTA-killer' Everywhere are not what you hoped

The sisters already made music together when they were little, writes The New York Times. Although all three had great careers, Carly became best known to the general public, for example with the hit Nobody does it better from the James Bond movie The spy who loved me (1977). But according to Joanna, there was never any real jealousy.

Lucy Simon (left) and her sister Carly in 1982. © AP



“When Lucy was 16, I looked at her hourglass figure with jealousy,” Joanna said earlier. “When Carly became successful, I was jealous of the first check she got for $200,000. But those feelings lasted for twenty minutes, I didn’t dwell on them. I knew that few people in the opera world achieve such success. I never expected it, so I wasn’t disappointed.”

The sisters worked together on several occasions, for example when Carly and Lucy performed as The Simon Sisters in the 1960s. Joanna can be heard as a backing singer on Carly’s album no secrets from 1972. See also Skepticism in Odessa about grain export agreement after attack on the port

