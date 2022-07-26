The singer Carlos Martin Carmona Godoswho is known for interpreting songs that Makuko Gallardo popularized in Armonía 10, was saddened by the death of his boss, Walther Lozada, who ceased to exist at the age of 61 last Monday, July 25, one day after his birthday, at the Guillermo Almenara hospital.

“More than a boss of our work, he was like a second father to us. He had a strong character, but we knew that this character was to be able to train us at work. We have good memories of him and they will be recorded forever,” he told La República.

“The songs that I interpret are by Makuko Gallardo. He told me: ‘You have to interpret them well because Makuko has left a written legacy in Peruvian cumbia. I’m not asking you to sing it the same as him either, but you do have to interpret it with the same feeling and affection,’” he recalls.

Carmona, who years ago surprised the jury of “La voz Perú” by singing “To the woman I loved so much”, assures that Walther Lozada was a person who always sought improvement for his family, for the orchestra and knew how to exploit the gift of the singers. “He said that one never stops learning and that, every time we arrive at a place, be it Armonía 10, Agua Marina, Grupo 5 or any group; ‘You have to show the best of yourself and never be satisfied with what you already know,’ ” he says sadly.

Carlos Carmona on Walther Lozada: “He has left already-made musical production to simply put together a voice or put together an instrument and launch it again.” Photos: Facebook Carlos Carmona

The interpreter of songs like “My God, make me fall in love”, “Cervecero” or “From bar to bar”, believes that Walther Lozada will be needed on stage because “he had a unique stage weight” and because he quickly realized what songs they should play, just by looking at the audience. In addition, he said that the businessman had already been projected with Armonía 10. “ He has left ready-made musical production to simply put together a voice or put together an instrument and launch it again. As he said: ‘I have music for Armonía 10 to record and keep it current for another 100 years’. And well, it will be needed musically and morally on stage”, added the interpreter of “Mix Linda María”, a song that —according to Carmona— is requested in almost every place they go.

Other vocalists of the group, such as Irvin Saavedra and Percy Laban, have also expressed their regret on social networks. They are not the only ones. Former voices of Armonía 10 such as Edhinson Vásquez Herrera and Carlos Soraluz did not miss the moment to praise the Piuran.

Irvin Saavedra Girón

Irvin Saavedra is one of the main singers of Armonía 10. Several songs have been popularized in his voice such as “Escribe me”, “It never is enough” and “The doubt”. He also performs other hits like “Serpent”, “I already lost her”, “Your love is a trap” and “Thank you”. “You left, little boss, but you will always remain in our hearts. Thanks for all the teachings. God have you in the glory of him, ”he expressed on Facebook.

Irvin Saavedra dedicated a message to Walther Lozada. “You left, little boss, but you will always remain in our hearts. Photo: Irvin Saavedra/Facebook

Edhinson Vasquez Herrera

After passing through Armonía 10, Edhinson Vásquez sang songs like “Ve y dile”, “Quise muerte” and “Veneno para Olvidarte”. He is now part of the orchestra La primerísima del Perú, along with Carlos Cueto Salazar and Anthony Ponce Correa, other vocalists who also belonged to the group directed by Walther Lozada.

“Honestly, I have no words right now to express what I feel. From the first day I stepped on the bus, you greeted me and, without even belonging to the orchestra, told me: ‘Put on your uniform and take a photo for the cover’. I just have to say see you soon, boss. This news really hurts, I think several of us —those of us who know you— know what you were like as a person and you made me part of your family. As he once told me: ‘Very few people eat at my table.’ And really, thank you very much for everything. Because thanks to his teachings we are now what we are. A strong hug, boss, wherever you are you will be missed like m… God bless him, boss”.

Edhinson Vásquez on Walther Lozada: “This news really hurts, I think several of us – who know you – know what you were like as a person.” Photo: Facebook Edhinson Vasquez

Percy Laban

After several years of separating from Armonía 10, the Piuran disappeared from the music scene. Not much was known about him. He then returned to the group and now performs songs like “Enamorada de un amigo” and “Evidencias”.

“Talent maker, a warrior to the end. I thank God, life, for having allowed me to learn from what, for me, is and always will be the greatest of Peruvian cumbia. I met him there, around 2004, he gave me the opportunity, he gave me his trust. Due to my immaturity and bad head, we deviated from the paths, he continued making music and I to receive blows from life. After 12 years and lessons learned, and as a result of fate, I had the happiness of having his trust again and, most importantly, being in his last moments. My condolences to the entire Lozada Silupu and Lozada Floriano family. He’s just ahead of us. See you always, teacher Walther Lozada. Respect and admiration forever.”