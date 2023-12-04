The singer Billie Eilish (21 years old, Los Angeles, California) has come out of the closet as a person queer. It was during a red carpet last Saturday, December 2, at the gala organized by the magazine Variety, when she confirmed it, after conducting an interview in that same medium in which she claimed to be attracted to women and being questioned about it during the event. The singer herself has assured that she did not know that her comments would be perceived as a “coming out”: “I did not know [que estaba saliendo del armario]but I thought… Wasn’t it obvious?” the singer commented to Variety during the event. “I didn’t realize that people didn’t know,” she added.

In the interview conducted in November for Varietythe interpreter expressed: “I feel physically attracted to [las mujeres]. But I also feel intimidated by her beauty and her presence.” During her red carpet appearance, Eilish joked, “I’m still scared of them.” [las mujeres], but I think they are beautiful.” Upon seeing the article, the artist commented with a laugh: “Ah, I guess I came out of the closet today! The truth is, I don’t believe much in those things. I wonder, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ She had simply never mentioned it.” Although the news may have surprised some, since Billie Eilish has had stable relationships – at least those that have transcended the media – with men, the artist was happy and almost enthusiastic when talking about her identity: “It’s exciting for me because I guess people didn’t know, so it’s good that they know. Let the girls know!,” she joked.

A few hours later, and despite how happy the video seemed, Eilish herself attacked the publication for “taking her out of the closet” in a post published on your Instagram account, where he commented, with some irony: “Thank you, Variety for giving me this award and also for outing me on a red carpet at eleven in the morning instead of talking to me about anything that really matters. I like men and women. Please leave me alone, who cares. listen What Was I Made Of“, the singer wrote in a profile in which she has accumulated 110 million followers.

At just 21 years old, Eilish has already made several headlines for her romantic relationships, although the singer has tried to be as reserved as possible with her private life. One of the occasions in which she spoke more naturally about one of her partners was in the documentary The world is a little blurry (Apple TV), directed by RJ Cutler (The September Issue), and which narrates the meteoric rise of the young singer-songwriter under the intimate gaze of the director, who traces Eilish’s career from the age of 17, when she published her single Ocean Eyes, until the release of their 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? In this documentary she talked about Q, the nickname with which Eilish refers to the musician (although less successful) Brandon Quention Adams. Q appears in several moments of the documentary as the artist’s partner although, at some point during the four years that the documentary covers, they break off the relationship. She opens up about her story: “I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted. And I think that wasn’t fair to him,” she explained, acknowledging that she was in a relationship where one didn’t care about the things that mattered to the other: “And that’s not fair to anyone. There was a huge lack of effort. And I was like, ‘Dude, you don’t have enough love to love yourself… so you can’t love me.’

Between 2021 and 2022, Eilish dated actor Matthew Vorce, and towards the end of 2022 she began a relationship with American singer Jesse Rutherford (Newbury Park, California, 32 years old), leader of the band The Neighborhood. Rutheford has been Eilish’s most public relationship, since they posed on red carpets and at various events in front of the media. In May 2023, the American media Page Six announced their breakup, although he classified it as “friendly.” “We can confirm that Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford separated amicably and remain good friends,” the singer’s representative confirmed to the aforementioned publication.

After this breakup, Eilish has been the source of a series of rumors that linked her to other people. However, it was she herself who decided to write a message through Instagram Stories about her love life: “I literally can’t be more single right now.” She has not been associated with anyone again.

Since he rose to fame in 2016—at the age of 14—with his single Ocean Eyes, Billie Eilish has completely broken with the classic pop star profile that the music industry was accustomed to. She has never hesitated to speak openly about her battle with anxiety and depression, to speak naturally about her Tourette syndrome or about the dark side of fame, both in interviews and through the lyrics of her songs. she. She also makes use of her own social networks to combat the rumors that the press usually publishes about her or those close to her. Perhaps it has been this way of being present in her pop imagination that has made her one of the great icons of generation Z (those born between the mid-nineties and 2010).