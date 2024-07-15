Singer Bianca sues Russian division of Sony Music label

Singer Bianca (real name Tatyana Lipnitskaya) filed a lawsuit against the Russian division of the Sony Music label, which left the country. The artist’s words are quoted by Telegram– channel “Zvezdach”.

The singer’s statement to the domestic division of the label OOO Koala Music was received by the Moscow Arbitration Court. Lipnitskaya stated that the label had not fully complied with the terms of the contract.

“We are talking about the catalog with the albums “Russian People’s RnB”, “38 Castles”, the single “About Summer” and others. The demands are compensation for damages and termination. I no longer intend to cooperate with this label,” the singer explained.

Earlier, Bianca said that she had decided to cancel three concerts in Germany. The reason was the dismissive attitude of the organizers towards the artist and her team. According to her, they were unable to fulfill the rider’s requirements.