with videoSinger Bente Fokkens had a tattoo in the studio after Arjen Lubach’s talk show yesterday. In a photo shared by The Evening Show with Arjen Lubach it can be seen that the 22-year-old singer is getting a tattoo in the studio.



Marlies van Leeuwen



1 Nov. 2022

Fokkens was on the broadcast to talk about her debut album If I could dance with the wind, which comes out next week. On November 11 (11-11-22), a special date for her because she ‘has something with the number eleven’. “It comes back everywhere.”

The singer told 942,000 viewers that she was thinking about a tattoo as a permanent reminder of her debut album and presenter Lubach had an idea about that. He suggested a few designs, such as a picture of himself, but also the date of the release of the record. ,,I want to offer you the following: we have the option to have it put right now,' he said when Fokkens opted for the tattoo of the date. The tattoo artist then entered the studio.

Bente Fokkens at Lubach. © VPRO



Impulsive

The Perfect picturestar responded enthusiastically. ,,Yes that is good. I think that’s rock ‘n’ roll.” She had very spontaneously and impulsively had body decorations put on before, including a dragon. “I cried a lot after that, but now I’m happy with it.”

She then went on to sing a song, but immediately after the show ended, the ink and needle started working. The tattoo is now on her wrist.

Bente’s tattoo. © Instagram Bente_MF





