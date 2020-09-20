Russian singer Anita Tsoi wrote a post on Instagram, in which she cared for a peaceful settlement of the political crisis in Belarus.

“Today the main thing for me is the well-being and prosperity of the entire Belarusian people. I especially emphasize, TOTAL! In its convictions, the society has split into parts. A little more, and a civil war could break out. And this cannot be allowed in any way! “ – wrote it.

She also stated that Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russians are one people.

“Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians are one people. At the same time, I am sure that the Belarusian people will figure it out and determine their own destiny ”– added the forelock.

Such statements by Anita Tsoi could not but cause anger from users of the social network. Many people were outraged by this position of the singer.

“What nonsense and nonsense you wrote in your defense. Is our society split? Are you seriously?! Our society has united like never before! Alas. You didn’t manage to justify yourself “, – wrote one of them.

“I don’t think they will ever be glad to see you in the new free Belarus. I am very disappointed in you “, – added one of the singer’s fans.

“How can you support a dictator who lost the elections and keeps the chair by force, beating civilians?” Another Instagram user asked.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier Russian singer Philip Kirkorov said that he did not perform any song in support of Lukashenka…

