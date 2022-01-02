2022 doesn’t seem to have started in the best way Shoko Nakagawa, singer and voice actress well known in the Japanese show business, in short, one of the names really known by lovers and viewers of anime series.

The artist was hospitalized after her throat swelled and she began to feel itchy all over her body, and following the medical response, she revealed that it was anaphylaxis, but she was also reported to have a decline in liver function. There Nakagawa he immediately reassured all his fans, communicating that he is slowly healing.

How can you summarize your career at a minimum? To her we owe the theme songs of some anime such as Gurren Lagann, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Punch Line, Beelzebub, Eyeshield 21, and others. Both as a singer and as a voice actress, she has been in close contact with the franchise Pokémon.

Source: Official Twitter account Street Anime News Network