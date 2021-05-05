Nick Kamen in a 1986 picture. picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

The news was given by his friend, fellow singer Boy George on their social networks. “Rest in peace the loveliest and sweetest man, Nick Kamen,” wrote the musician. Kamen dragged a serious illness during the last years that has led him, yesterday Tuesday, to death at the age of 59.

More information

Kamen (real name Ivor Neville Kamen), born in Essex (England) in 1962, comes from a family of artists: his brother, Chester Kamen, has worked for many years as a session guitarist; his clients include Pink Floyd or Brian Ferry.

Nick Kamen became world famous in 1984 when he starred in an advertisement for Levi’s jeans brand. While it rang I Heard It Through the Grapevine in the voice of Marvin Gaye, the model walked into a crowded laundry room (mostly women) and undressed to put his jeans in the washing machine. Her slender body provoked the admiration of those present. The typical erotic advertisement Light eighties who transformed Kamen into a sex symbol.

The model became so popular that Madonna contacted him and offered him a song, Each Time You Break My Heart, a discard of your album True Blue. During the eighties, Kamen held on with reasonable success with themes like tell me, where Madonna did backing vocals.

But it was not until years later, in 1990, when he achieved a musical number one with I Promised Myself, a Fast-paced pop song adorned with her soft tone of voice. This theme was played on the radio very frequently in the early nineties and continues to do so on nostalgic stations. It currently reaches 30 million listens on Spotify.

Burdened with fame, Kamen drifted away in the mid-1990s. Since then he has led a low-key life with few public appearances. He painted and produced little commercial music with little impact. He fled from everything that had to do with fame. Some time ago it was known of his serious illness.