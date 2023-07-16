British-French singer and actress Jane Birkin dies at 76

English-French singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76. About it writes edition of Le Parisien.

It is known that she died at her home in Paris on July 16. The causes of death are not named. It is also noted that in the spring the celebrity canceled concerts for health reasons. In 2021, Birkin suffered a stroke.

Jane Mallory Birkin (full name of the artist) was born December 14, 1946 in London. She achieved worldwide fame thanks to a long working and personal relationship with the poet and singer Serge Gainsbourg. In 1969, the duo released the Jane Birkin/Serge Gainsbourg album. Birkin is also known for her roles in such films as “Death on the Nile”, the controversial “I love you … I don’t have you either” and “Evil Under the Sun”.

According to one version, it was in honor of the celebrity that the handbags of the luxury brand Hermès were named in 1984. Birkin is the mother of French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg.