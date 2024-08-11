Singer moves to the 911 turbo. Logically, the slant nose returns. See here the Singer Slantnose.

Singer is in a transitional phase. Their first retromod model, the Singer Classic, has had its life cycle. Time for the second leg. That is the Singer Turbo, with, you guessed it, a turbo. The previous Singers had an atmospheric engine with eventually about 450 hp. But the new blown version has 510 hp. According to Singer, that is about the maximum that you can reliably get from an air-cooled (yes) block.

From what we have seen so far of the Singer Turbo, it is again a treat. It is all very cool. And unfortunately, very expensive. But hey, you can’t blame Singer for that. Their customers like it and can afford it. So yes, why charge less and make a slightly less cool product… Exactly, you don’t do that.

The Singer Turbo will initially be available in four versions. Where the Classic resembled an F model, the Turbo resembles the turbo version of the G model. The 930, for real connoisseurs. In terms of appearance, you can also opt for the three versions that you could (eventually) get from the G model, namely the ‘regular’ coupé, the Targa and the convertible. But 25 extra special customers will get a slanted nose.

By that we don’t mean a bust of Rocky Balboa after his fight with Ivan Drago, but a car that looks like the old ‘Slantnose’ Porsches. In German they were also called Flachbau called. In the early 80s Porsche built a number of them from the factory via the Special wish-program. I myself have always had a kind of love-hate for it. It is special and pop-up headlights are cool. But yes, the round bulbs with the tubes that run to them… That is pure 911.

They did give it a good color right away. Unfortunately, you can no longer buy it. Not only because you, like us and 99.9% of our readers, don’t have the money for it, but also because all 25 pieces are sold out. Too bad, too bad…

This article Singer also brings back the 911 slanted nose first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Singer #brings #slant #nose