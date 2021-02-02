People’s Artist of Russia Alla Ioshpe was buried at the Vostryakovskoye cemetery in Moscow.

Farewell to the pop singer was held today at the Central Clinical Hospital.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives of Ioshpe, said her daughter Tatyana in an interview with the newspaper “StarHit”…

The artist died at the age of 84 on January 30 in one of the capital’s hospitals. The cause of death was heart disease.

Alla Ioshpe performed a duet with her husband Stakhan Rakhimov.

Their creative tandem was especially popular in the USSR in the 60s and 70s of the 20th century.

They both received the title of People’s Artist of Russia in 2002.