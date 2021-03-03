The singer Alex Casademunt, 39, died Tuesday night from a traffic accident he suffered when I circulated on a motorcycle by the Barcelona municipality of Mataró, as confirmed by various media.

Casademunt participated in the first edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’. After passing through this program, he joined the group ‘Open Formula’. As of 2003 he began his solo career as a singer, although he has also been a regular on different television shows. Her first single, ‘Te quiero más’, became one of the summer songs in 2002.

Through a Twitter post, the Telegenia agency has confirmed the death of the singer. «We are very sorry for the news of the death of Álex Casademunt. Much encouragement to the whole family and friends. Rest in peace, “he wrote.

Casademunt, born in Vilasar de Mar, Barcelona, ​​in 1982, rose to fame with the first edition of the musical contest ‘Operación Triunfo’, in 2001, and after passing through the ‘talent’ he joined the musical group ‘Fórmula Abierta’ , where together with other colleagues from the edition he had a fleeting passage through the music scene.

In 2003, he began his solo musical career, and also as a television presenter, joining programs such as ‘Los Lunnis’ or ‘Look who is dancing!’. Over the last decade he has been on different television networks and on different programs, and even joined the cast of the musical ‘Mamma Mia’ in 2010. In 2013 he resumed his musical career, together with his brother Joan Casademunt, while in 2016 he returned to the stage with ‘Fórmula Abierta’.