Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique died of a heart attack during a performance – he was only 30 years old. © Screenshot/X

A video of a singer collapsing and dying on stage is going viral on social media. Pedro Henrique was only 30 years old.

Brasilia – Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique is dead. A video was circulating on social media even before his death was officially announced. It spread like wildfire, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

Brazilian gospel singer dies on stage

In the video on X, the gospel singer from Brazil can be seen performing. In a white suit, Pedro Henrique sings his song “Vai Ser Tão Lindo”, and the audience also joins in. Then the unthinkable happens: the singer suddenly falls over and, after brief apparent cramps, remains motionless on the ground. The dramatic moment occurred on Wednesday when the gospel singer died.

Some spectators tried to help the Brazilian on stage. Many of them looked in the direction of the slumped artist in shock. Although Pedro Henrique was taken to a nearby hospital, only the singer's death could be determined there. The singer's record label sent a message to fans and survivors on Instagram: “To the family and friends, our deepest condolences and respect.” US singer Tony Bennett only died in July.

Record label announces cause of death of 30-year-old singer

As the record label Todah Music further wrote, “Pedro was a cheerful young man and friendly to everyone.” They subsequently confirmed that the 30-year-old gospel singer had succumbed to a massive heart attack that he suffered on stage. The singer's death is particularly tragic for his wife and newborn daughter. Pedro Henrique and his wife Suilan Barreto only had their child in October.

People also expressed dismay at the singer's sudden death in the comments on social media. “My condolences go out to the family and friends,” commented many users. On Instagram, a user commented on Todah Music's post that “this should be a warning to all people to take care of their own health even at a young age, regardless of how busy you are.” Also a Musician from South Africa collapsed during a performance and died. (approx)