Singaporean Kaushigan has filed a lawsuit against a woman named Tang who allegedly hurt him emotionally, saying she only sees him as a friend. The lawsuit is worth $3 million, a local newspaper reported Jan. 31. The Straits Times.

The couple met in 2016 and eventually became friends. However, in 2020, the pals had problems, as Tang considered the man only a friend, while he considered her “the closest person” and insisted on a romantic relationship.

The woman eventually asked to reduce the frequency of their communication, which caused Kaushigan’s displeasure.

In October 2020, he sent her a letter demanding to resume communication, threatening legal action for “causing emotional trauma.” The girl tried to reduce contacts with a friend to nothing, but the Singaporean set conditions: either deepen their relationship, or suffer “irreparable” damage.

After that, the man’s psychologist asked Tan to participate in their conversations, she initially agreed, but after 1.5 years she stopped participating in the sessions.

In May 2022, the woman completely stopped communicating with a former friend, as a result, in July, Kaushigan filed a lawsuit in the High Court of Singapore. He claimed that due to certain remarks and negligence on her part, he lost his ability to earn, business partners, and also incurred the costs of rehabilitation and therapy programs to overcome his trauma.

Tang then received protection from a persistent suitor and enlisted lawyers to file a counterclaim.

