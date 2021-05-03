Bangkok (dpa)

Young Singaporean Derek Ng de Rennes, 19, has become accused of online death threats against French footballer Niall Mobaye, who plays for Brighton, and Derek Ng de Rennes has been charged with sending four threatening messages on Instagram last year, where I listened. A court in Singapore indicated that the young man told Mobay on June 26: “Your family will be attacked later in the day, you just have to watch.”

On July 1, 2020, the accused sent another message, reportedly, in which he said: Do you think you are safe by reporting my account? I will kill you and your family. ”

These messages were sent after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was injured following a strong intervention by Mobay with him in a match between the two teams in the English Premier League last June, although Mobay apologized for his role in this injury.

The Premier League said in August that it had tracked down messages to Singapore and had reported it to local police.

Football clubs in England boycotted social media this week due to allegations that companies are not prepared to deal with insults directed at players online, and the boycott is set to continue until Monday evening.

Brighton explained that companies should “do the boom” to stop these online insults, including working to support law enforcement.