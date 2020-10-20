Singapore will generalize facial recognition for access to many services, such as taxes or banking. But privacy advocates denounce an intrusive and potentially liberticidal system. “This technology is far from harmless, and there is always concern about the use of our faces to access key services. Biometric technology is an intrusive technology that carries certain prejudices that can have consequences in the identification of people of color, women, transgender people, all these groups.“, criticism Tom Fisher, Research Fellow at Privacy International.

China already practices this heightened surveillance of citizens. The government is collecting data. There are many fears but the authorities want to be reassuring. “This is different from easy recognition which is used for example in surveillance. The big difference is that easy verification for services is an intentional process, it requires users to come in and agree.“, ensures Kwok Quek Sin, National Digital Identity Director for GovTech. Facial recognition is also deployed in many countries for biometric passports or the verification of the identities of travelers at airports.