Marina Bay Weather Forecast

F1 returns to the track immediately Singapore this weekend and in addition to the fourth DRS zone, the weather could also liven up the GP.

According to forecasts, in fact, the risk of rain is present throughout the race weekend with very high probabilities right on Sunday when the GP will be held. Below are all the details.

The weather forecast

Friday 20th September Saturday 21st September Sunday 22nd September Sky Thunderstorms in some parts of the region Thunderstorms in some parts of the region A couple of thunderstorms Max temperature 32° 32° 33° Wind S 15 km/h S 15 km/h SS0 11 km/h Gusts 32 km/h 26 km/h 22 km/h Chance of rain 40% 55% 78%

Source: accuweather.com