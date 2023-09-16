F1 Singapore, Verstappen knows the dust

Yesterday’s balance complaints were no coincidence. And, if possible, Red Bull’s adjustment changes have further worsened the RB19: so Max Verstappen has been increasingly explicit on team radio today, defining the car’s problems “unacceptable” in PL3 and even shocking in qualifications.

In the fight for pole position the world champion, fresh from a record number of consecutive victories, found himself in positions he hadn’t known for some time and fighting to even get into Q3. Incredibly, he didn’t succeed: Liam Lawson in fact he fooled him by seven thousandths, forcing him to start from 11th position.

Verstappen’s words

“We tried to change several things on the car trying to improve it, but I think the changes have made it even worse by making it undriveable“, this is the comment to Sky Sports F1. “I couldn’t brake or feel the car because it kept sliding, it was a really tough day“.

Verstappen could start even further back than 11th. Three potential faults impeding which are for the attention of the race commissioners. In the first, the Dutchman stopped in pit lane with a green light to gain space from the car in front (but blocking some drivers behind), in the second he hindered Logan Sargeant’s fastest lap in Q1 and in the third that of Yuki Tsunoda in Q2. The Dutchman justifies himself and doesn’t want to think about his position on the grid, appearing more worried about the speed of the Red Bull than about the penalties: “Most of the drivers stop in the pit lane. When it’s green the first one usually enters the track, but you want a certain gap especially on a street circuit, so the others wait before moving forward“, added the reigning world champion. “I found myself with many cars in front of me and so I wanted to stop and wait a bit to do a normal outlap and not have to drive excessively slowly on the track. I will talk to the stewards, but honestly after the performances we had today a penalty means nothing“.