Marina Bay with one more straight and four fewer corners

F1 inaugurates the championship finale with eight distant races in Europe Singapore. Compared to previous editions, the Marina Bay circuit has changed its face in the final stretch, where four corners have ‘disappeared’ – two 90° right-left and left-right ‘s’ – replaced by a single straight that leads to the chicane before the final curve to the left.

There will not be a fourth DRS zone in this extension, but there will still be a more effective overtaking area than in the past to possibly exploit better traction when exiting Turn-14 after perhaps having forced the opponent to cover the inside while braking. A year ago in Singapore Sergio Perez won ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. On paper the SF-23s should suffer again on a circuit with high aerodynamic load after having done well in Monza, but it cannot be ruled out that this new layout will suit the Ferraris. Max Verstappen arrives in Asia with his streak of consecutive victories still open (it has reached ten, an absolute record). The Dutch driver has never won in Singapore (a year ago the team made a mistake in Qualifying by not allowing Verstappen to take the lap from pole position due to an incorrect calculation on the fuel), an additional incentive for the driver who sees the third career title.

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports and streaming on NOW, while on TV8 will be transmitted in deferred Qualifying, and Race.

GP Singapore 2023, program and TV times

Friday 15th September

11.30-12.30 First free practice session

3.00pm-4.00pm Second free practice session

Saturday 16th September

11.30-12.30 Third free practice session

3.00pm-4.00pm Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 6.30pm)

Sunday 17th September

2.00pm Race (delayed on TV8 at 6.00pm)

The Marina Bay circuit

Route: length still to be defined

DRS zones: 3

Laps: 62

Race distance: yet to be defined

Roll of Honor Singapore Grand Prix

The situation in the world rankings

In the Drivers’ standings, Max Verstappen arrives in Singapore with a 145 point lead over Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, has just six to make up for Fernando Alonso in the fight for third position. Carlos Sainz occupies fifth place with six points ahead of Charles Leclerc and eight over George Russell. In the Constructors’ standings to follow the run-up of Ferrari against Mercedes in the fight for second place. There is a 45 point difference between the two teams in favor of the Brackley team. Red Bull is expected to break through to 600 points.