Singapore | The man is suspected of stealing almost $23,000 in cash from passengers mid-flight

A Chinese man is suspected of having stolen more than 23,000 dollars, or almost 21,000 euros, in cash on a flight from Vietnam to Singapore.

US media reporting on the matter CNN's the 52-year-old man is suspected of having stolen the money from three different passengers.

The man is said to have taken about three million Vietnamese dong, or about 110 euros, from a passenger's backpack. He took the majority of the loot, about 19,000 euros, from another passenger's suitcase.

The man also allegedly took cash from an envelope he found in the third passenger's suitcase.

Case happened on December 16 on a flight from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam to Singapore. It was a flight operated by low-cost airline Scoot, owned by Singapore Airlines.

“Our cabin crew received a report of a suspected theft in the cabin and contacted the airport police,” a company spokesperson said, according to CNN.

According to the spokesperson, the authorities escorted the passengers on the flight out of the plane for further investigations.

The man suspected of the theft is currently in custody. According to CNN, if the man is convicted of theft, he can receive up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.