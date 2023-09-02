A former member of Singapore’s ruling party won a landslide victory to become president of the city-state on Saturday in an election seen as a barometer of public sentiment amid economic challenges and high-profile scandals.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, won 70.4% of the vote, according to the electoral department, to become Singapore’s head of state. The country is a parliamentary democracy and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is the head of government.

According to analysts, the landslide victory of the candidate considered closest to the establishment is a sign that Singaporeans continue to have broad confidence in the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

It shows that the PAP remains a trusted brand, as long as the candidate running is credible. Tharman couldn’t be more credible, said political scientist Walid Jumblatt Abdullah of Nanyang Technological University.

Tharman has been a popular politician, having scored several victories in parliamentary elections, including the largest margin of votes in the 2020 general election as a member of the PAP.

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Ittogi leave after casting their ballots at a polling station during the presidential election in Singapore on September 1, 2023. © Edar Su / Reuters

He resigned from the party earlier this year and stressed his independence during his campaign for the presidency.

A usual beacon of stable politics free of corruption, Singapore has been rocked in recent months by a series of high-profile scandals, adding to the frustration of voters already weary of the exorbitant costs of living.

An unusual corruption investigation implicating a cabinet minister, the resignation of two ruling party lawmakers, including the speaker of the House, and public protests over the rental of luxury state properties by ministers have grabbed news. holders of this small city-state of 5.6 million inhabitants.

What role does the president have in Singapore?

In Singapore, the role of the president is largely ceremonial, although he is expected to ensure the check and balance of the government.

The president holds the key to the country’s vast, albeit undisclosed, reserves and can veto any budget or specific transaction that might affect those reserves, though he must consult the Council of Presidential Advisors.

The president can also veto the appointment or dismissal of key public officials, and order the Anti-Fraud Office to investigate cases, even if the prime minister disagrees.

This is the third presidential election held in Singapore since a 1991 law gave citizens the right to choose, and Tharman will be the country’s ninth president.

Prime Minister Lee stated that he had called to congratulate Tharman.

“I have assured him of the full cooperation of my government. Tharman has also stated his intention to work closely with the government,” he said.

(Reuters)