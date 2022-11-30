Singapore repealed law punishing gay sex: it dated back to colonial times

Yesterday, November 29, 2022, the Singapore parliament repealed the law that criminalized sex between men. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had already promised to abolish it last August. This is a standard that has been in place since colonial times. The law has long been criticized as discriminatory and stigmatizing for the LGBTQ+ community.

The repeal concerns section 377A of the Singapore Penal Code, which provided for sentences of up to two years in prison for those who practiced sex with people of the same sex, with particular attention to the male gender. Parliament also amended the constitution to ensure that the House is the only body with the authority to define what marriage is, which is currently exclusive to relationships between women and men.

“The law humiliates and harms homosexuals,” Justice Minister Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam said yesterday, after a two-day debate in Parliament. Adding that “they need to be accepted as part of society just like any other Singaporean.” While the government’s decision to repeal the law aims to establish a more egalitarian and increasingly multicultural society, the marriage law will not change for now. The majority of Singaporeans are in fact in favor of “current family and social norms” in which this bond is constituted only by the union between a man and a woman.

Penal Code Section 377, a legacy of colonial rule, continues to exist in some form in many countries in Asia, including Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Myanmar and Brunei. In all of Asia, only Taiwan has legally recognized same-sex marriage.