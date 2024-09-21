What if Verstappen was back? The second qualifying time in Singapore driving great as in the best moments and with a finally stable Red Bull enough to bring back his smile, is – for him, but not only him – the news of the day and an answer to those who still think that his fourth world championship in a row could be in the balance. A show of strength worthy of a champion, even if pole position was conquered by Lando Norrishis most dangerous rival for the title. And here we are again: will the McLaren leader manage to keep his nerves? at the start and during the first lap, which has always been the most critical moment of his Grand Prix?

This season Norris He started from pole on four occasions and won only once, which is to say that Lando he will first have to defeat his own ghosts. The rest will be easier, at the moment no car reaches the perfection of the McLaren on every circuit, in any condition. The real problem is that in the front row, next to Norris, there is a Verstappen who rarely makes mistakes at the start and, moreover, knows very well the weaknesses of his friend-enemy. This sudden return of Red Bull is a mysteryif we just think that a year ago Verstappen, in Singapore, recorded the worst qualifying (11th) and the worst placing (5th).

The second row, all Mercedeswith Hamilton and Russell, is a question mark as No one knows to what extent the Silver Arrows will be able to compete at the distance. And right behind is Oscar Piastri, fifth, a small disappointment on the eve with unspecified set-up problems and a half-second lost to his teammate. But with someone like him you never know.

As you can see, Ferrari is missing.. And here we are at the small ‘mystery’ involving the Prancing Horse cars, both blocked by the front tyres that did not reach the right temperature. Sainz crashed early on the warm-up lap, Leclerc ran wide at Turn 2 on his flying lap and had his time taken off him. With the performance in Q2 he would have been in the second row. That is, the machine was there, is there, but the pilots were missing at the decisive moment. Some discrepancies between Charles’s and Vasseur’s statements lead one to think that there is more that has not been said. The fact is that Leclerc reiterated that in normal conditions Ferrari would have been first or second place. Instead, the two reds will start in the fifth row, theoretically cut off from the games. But the frequent Safety Cars in Singapore could overturn predictions and logic. We’ll see. Hoping.