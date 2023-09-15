F1 Singapore, Perez worried about the gap with Ferrari

2023 in reverse: Friday’s free practice on the Singapore circuit provided a perspective to which no Formula 1 fan was more accustomed, namely Red Bull losing seven tenths of Ferrari. Even ignoring attempts to hide their performances, the Milton Keynes team has accustomed us to leading the timesheets since the first day of the weekend, and Max Verstappen’s nervousness confirms how the gap seven tenths from Ferrari you worry and not a little the champions of everything.

Sergio too Perez, in his immediate impressions, confirmed how Red Bull expected a fast Ferrari, but not such a pronounced gap between the SF-23 and the RB19. A gap that will have to be studied and that not even the Anglo-Austrian team knows if they will be able to patch up.

Perez’s words

“We expected Ferrari to be very strong here, but we are too far away. Hopefully tomorrow we will be able to recover, but I expect a rather difficult challenge“, commented Checo.

“I think some interesting things happened that we’ll have to figure out, hopefully over the course of the night“, continued the Mexican driver. “We suffered a lot on the rear, especially in PL2, so there are a lot of things to examine and we hope we can find a good set-up for the race, knowing that qualifying is very important anyway“.