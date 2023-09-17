



1.30pm – 38°C the temperature of the asphalt, 30°C the air.

1.20pm – Pit lane open, drivers can reach the starting grid.

13.10 – Today’s Grand Prix could also be of capital importance for Haas, which fields Kevin Magnussen in sixth position and Nico Hulkenberg in ninth. Williams is at +10 in the Constructors’ standings in the fight for seventh place, in any case at Marina Bay the team led on the track by Gunther Steiner could give the definitive ‘shoulder’ to Alfa Romeo.

1.00pm – In addition to the start, the race will be decided on a strategic level. Pirelli has thus analyzed what could happen in Singapore, so as not to underestimate the additional set of new medium tires for the Mercedes.

12.45 – Guan Yu Zhou has replaced the power unit and will start from the pit lane.

12.30 – We begin our report by underlining that the Singapore Grand Prix will see 19 drivers on track: after yesterday’s accident in Q1 Lance Stroll raised the white flag, Aston Martin will race with only Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari goes for the victory

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live text of the Singapore Grand Prix, 15th stage of the 2023 F1 championship. At Marina Bay the season’s dominant Red Bull lost its bearings in terms of balance and set-up. Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez failed to make the cut in Q2 and will find themselves on the sixth and seventh rows respectively on the starting grid.

Without the RB19 they open scenarios of glory for the opponents who today have the great opportunity to obtain a victory in 2023. Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren hope to experience a Sunday to remember, the Maranello and Brackley teams, unlike the Woking team, will be able to play with two strikers in a race which, in addition to the start, will be decided at the time of the pit stop.

Carlos Sainz starts in pole position with George Russell at his side, then Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris will position themselves in the second row with Lewis Hamilton in the third row from the fifth position. These drivers are the ones who, barring unforeseeable events, will compete for victory today at Marina Bay.