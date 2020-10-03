In uncertain times Singapore wants there to be no doubt about its commitment to technological innovation. The Asian city-state has launched a facial verification program integrated into its digital identity card, something unprecedented in the world. An initiative that is applauded and feared in equal measure: while for its promoters it is an unequivocal advance that will be emulated by other countries, its critics consider it an invasive tool that can lead to abuse by a semi-authoritarian regime.

The system has been incorporated into the national digital identity document – known as SingPass (“Singapore Personal Access” or “Singapore Personal Access”) -, which since 2003 allows some 3.3 million Singapore citizens, just over half of its total population, to connect to more than 400 public and private services . The idea is that users can opt for a biometric facial scanner (SingPass Face Verification) to access these services through their mobile phones and computers. For now, this possibility is being tested in booths set up by the island’s Tax Agency and Singapore’s largest bank, DBS. The rooms are designed for residents who do not have a smart phone.

The goal is to make the experience easier and faster; Instead of memorizing and entering a password, the test scans the person’s face and compares it with its database. The system uses a biometric cloud authentication technology developed for the Government of Singapore Technology Agency (GovTech) by the British company iProov. According to the company, this technique not only confirms the identity of the user, it also verifies that it is a real person and not, for example, a photograph or a mask.

“This is the first time that a verification system in the cloud has been used for a national identity document,” said iProov CEO Andrew Bud. Although many government agencies (such as Health in the United Kingdom or Home Security in the United States) use facial verification systems, only Singapore has launched to incorporate it into the national identity card. Until now it is a technology used more frequently in airport controls, for unlocking mobile phones or accessing digital bank accounts.

Different from facial recognition

Its fundamental difference with facial recognition systems is that the latter do not require the consent of the scanning –While the verification ones do– and are often used for more surreptitious purposes, such as tracking down possible criminals in spaces with cameras installed that photograph indiscriminately. “Facial recognition has all kinds of social implications. But facial verification is extremely benign, “defends Bud.

A statement that does not have unanimous support. While the Singapore Government ensures that the chosen verification system is designed with “privacy in mind”, digital rights organizations are concerned about its potential as a surveillance and the imbalance that it can create between state and individual. “There is nothing benign about a form of surveillance that is intrinsically invasive and that has been repeatedly shown to be ineffective or even discriminatory towards people of color or women,” criticized Ioannis Kouvakas, from the Privacy International group, in statements to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Some fears amplified by other Singapore initiatives, which, as SingPass Face Verification, were also raised under the umbrella of their megaproject Smart Nation (Smart nation), launched in 2014 to drive technological innovation. The country, governed by the Popular Action Party (PAP) since its independence in 1965, announced in 2018 its intention to install cameras with facial recognition systems in the 110,000 street lamps on the island in the following years for purposes such as assisting in anti-terrorist operations. . Security experts and human rights organizations then warned of the possibility of Singapore becoming a China-style vigilante state, warning in particular about its possible use to curtail freedom of expression and assembly. Freedoms already very restricted on the island, which only allows protests of limited participation, in a specific park and with prior permission, and which maintains a tight control over the local press.

The Singaporean government remains aloof from criticism. The authorities assure that the facial verification technology for your digital ID only stores the essential information, and that the image is destroyed from the official servers after 30 days. The island will allow private organizations to integrate the SingPass Face Verification, saving them the cost of developing their own systems. “It will be available to any business that wants it, as long as it complies with the Government’s requirements, which are notification to the user and their consent,” says Kwok Quek Sin, GovTech spokesperson. However, they ensure that no personal information will be shared in this process. Only the result of the scan of the image will be provided to know if it is suitable or not. “We will continue to expand our services to private organizations to accelerate the digitization of Singapore,” Kwok advances.

The bet is a technology “fundamental” for the development of the national digital economy, according to the Government. While iProov believes that it will be a “turning point” in the use of these systems. “The rest of the world will consider following in the footsteps” of Singapore, predicts – or wishes – Bud.

