Rome – Pole for Ferrari who with Carlos Sainz he takes first place at the Singapore Grand Prix. Leclerc third, Russel second. Both Red Bulls, however, were excluded from Q3 which will soon award pole for the Formula 1 Singapore GP.

Max Verstappen finished Q2 with the eleventh time, Sergio Perez with the thirteenth. The best time was achieved by Ferrari of Sainz, followed by Russell’s Mercedes and Alonso’s Aston Martin