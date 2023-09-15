The advantages of the new layout

On the eve of the weekend valid for Singapore Grand Prixthe Pirelli had been quite clear on the issue of rear axle management, which was crucial for the Marina Bay street circuit. An aspect reiterated during the second free practice session by Mario IslandMotorsport Director of the sole tire supplier interviewed by Sky Sports F1: “This new layout helps the rears a lotsince it’s all traction here – he has declared – the fact of having eliminated that series of curves helps the rear. In terms of lap times we should be close to the simulations of 1:32.0 in qualifying, now we are on 1:32.9 and therefore I would say we are in line.”

The strategy

Predictions therefore respected so far, with other indications that could occur during the race, in this case regarding the management of the strategy: “I don’t think we will go beyond the single stop because here we waste a lot of time in the pit lane – he added – according to the data we analyzed with our engineers they are equivalent to over 25 seconds of time lost in the pit lane, so almost everyone will go for the single stop because otherwise it would be difficult to recover on the track, unless there is very high tire degradation, which is not what we want because we want to stay within certain limits”.

The renewal?

However, the future of the Milanese company in Formula 1 (and not only) is yet to be understood three-year period 2025-2027even if the signs for Pirelli’s permanence still seem encouraging, as Isola himself reiterated in the last Italian GP: “We have no news yet on the tender, we are working on it and it is one complex negotiation because they are there many details to be defined before I can announce anything. However, it is work that we are carrying forward We hope to bring news soon“.