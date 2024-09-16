We’ll be back on track right away

After the excitement of Baku it is now time to look forward to the Marina Bay event. Singaporeanother ‘lottery’ circuit like the Azerbaijani one where there will be no shortage of adrenaline, especially in Qualifying.

McLaren arrives in Singapore strong with the success of Oscar Piastri and a +20 lead over Red Bull in the Constructors’ standings. Ferrari won a year ago with Carlos Sainz and will be looking for a repeat to boost its chances of winning the Constructors’ title. McLaren has a 51-point advantage over the Reds, Leclerc has 78 to make up on Max Verstappen with seven races (and three Sprints) still to go.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports F1on TV8 The Qualifying and the Grand Prix will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in deferred mode (respectively on Saturday at 5:00 pm and Sunday at 6:30 pm). On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written broadcast of all the sessions. Below all the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honour of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Singapore GP 2024, schedule and TV times

Friday 20th September

11.30am-12.30pm Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, live written coverage on FormulaPassion.it)

15:00-16:00 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 21st September

11.30am-12.30pm Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written coverage on FormulaPassion.it)

15:00-16:00 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itdeferred on TV8 at 5:00 pm)

Sunday 22nd September

2.00pm Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itdeferred on TV8 at 6.30pm)

The features of the Marina Bay circuit

Track: 4,940 meters

DRS Zones: 3

Laps: 62

Race distance: 306.143

