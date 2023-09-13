What’s new in Marina Bay

The bitter outbursts of the two pilots of the Haas at the end of a nightmare Italian Grand Prix they will want to be quickly forgotten with the arrival of the Singapore Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend on the circuit of Marina Bay. A test, the 15th of this season, which will bring Formula 1 back to night racing after the Sakhir and Jeddah events, but which above all will present new layouts that will make the track faster than in previous editions, when the drivers faced a double chicane in the final stretch of the track which will now be replaced by a single straight that will connect turn 15 to the new turn 16.

The physical challenge

A modification thus commented by Kevin Magnussenin search of a placing in the points which is now missing from Miami: “I think it’s interesting – he has declared – maybe it will make the circuit slightly less physically demanding, it will be faster and probably the lap time will be shorter, so we will lose less fluid and we will be slightly less tired. Whether this will change anything for us as a team, time will tell.” The Dane thus underlined one of the hardest aspects of the Singapore GP, namely that linked to physical resistance: “I think the biggest thing about Singapore is that the track is the most physical, along with the heat and humidity – he added – this is an additional effort for the drivers, also determined by the fact that the layout of the track, together with the low speed nature of the circuit, makes the race quite long, often close to the two-hour mark. You lose a lot of fluids, you sweat a lot and it’s very tiring for the rider. In all the training I do, the main aspect is the motivation to train in Singapore. There can be good and bad years with humidity, but it is generally the most challenging race“.

Predictions almost impossible

Climatic conditions, intense training and changes to the track which have also been commented on by Nico Hülkenbergwho expressed his feelings thus a few days after the first free practice sessions: “We are working according to European times, so acclimatization will not really be a problem – he added – we arrive at the track after lunchtime and it’s hot, and we leave just before midnight still in the heat. I train a lot and above all in Singapore you understand why you put so much time and effort into physical preparation. With the new layout there will be a faster lap, but it will certainly remain a challenge. You will have to stay focused, but until we get to the first tests it will be too difficult to judge how competitive we will be“.