Singapore executed a prisoner convicted of conspiring to traffic one kilogram by hanging on Wednesday. of marijuana, an execution described as “scandalous” by human rights organizations and which the UN asked to stop due to doubts about the guarantees of the judicial process.

“Despite all our efforts and our struggle over the past years for my brother to have a fair trial, the (Singaporean) government has shown no mercy,” Leela Suppiah, sister of the executed man, Tangaraju Suppiah, said in a statement.

Singaporean of Tamil origin, Tangaraju was hanged, the method employed by the Asian city-state, at around 6:00 a.m. local time at Changi Prison, having been sentenced to death in 2018 for “accomplices in a conspiracy to traffic” a kilogram of marijuana from Malaysia to Singapore five years earlier.

The Singaporean authorities ignored the calls, both from Tangaraju’s family, who had asked for clemency in a letter sent on Sunday to the president, Halimah Yacob, as well as from NGOs and even from the UN Agency for Human Rights, which urged the the day before execution was halted due to doubts as to whether the process had the necessary guarantees.

Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah was charged with being an accessory to trafficking 1kg of marijuana.

A marijuana user since adolescence, Tangaraju was implicated in the case in March 2014, six months after the smuggling attempt occurred, over an alleged telephone contact with two people to smuggle the cache into Singapore, which his lawyers and family say he never saw or touched.

Likewise, his relatives and activists have denounced that the man, executed at the age of 46, did not receive adequate legal advice and was denied access to a Tamil interpreter when he was initially questioned by the Police.

The family denounced the fact that the authorities did not give in to reopen the case despite “the feeble evidence” against him and proceed with capital punishment.

“We are used to seeing acts of injustice, but with this one we are shocked by how weak the evidence is and how easy it is to send someone to the gallows,” Kokila Annamalai, spokesperson for the Transformative Justice Collective (TJC) told Efe on Tuesday. , a local NGO calling for the abrogation of capital punishment.

For its part, the island’s Ministry of the Interior defended in a statement that “Tangaraju was represented by legal advisers throughout the judicial process” and that “the evidence indicates that he was the one who coordinated the delivery of the drugs.”

Multiple executions in Singapore

Its execution is the first so far this year, after in 2022

record breaking singapore hanging eleven prisoners in a few months, including a heroin dealer with intellectual disabilities, which also sparked criticism from the international community and calls for the island to review its approach.

But the prosperous city-state, whose regulatory effectiveness and support for innovation have elevated it as a regional financial center, shows off its strong hand against drug trafficking and other crimes in processes criticized by human rights groups for their opacity and primitivism, with whipping and hanging among his punitive methods.

Our approach has worked for us, and we will continue to lead our way

“Our approach has worked for us, and we will continue to lead our way in what is in the best interests of Singaporeans,” added the Interiors statement, issued in response to earlier criticism by British billionaire Richard Branson over the Tangaraju case.

“Singapore’s continued use of the death penalty for drug possession is an outrage to human rights that makes much of the world recoil and wonder if the image of modern, civilized Singapore is just a mirage,” he said today at a statement Phil Robertson, deputy director for Asia at Human Rights Watch (HRW), who considered the execution “unacceptable”.

The young man’s family says he did not get a fair trial.

Tangaraju’s case further highlights the contrast between Singapore, which has one of the most draconian drug laws in the world and contemplates the death penalty for a minimum of 500 grams of marijuana trafficking, with the direction taken by neighboring countries, such as Thailand.

This country became the first in Southeast Asia to legalize the cultivation of marijuana for medical use in June of last year, and since then there has been a fever around the cannabis business, with nearly 8,000 stores distributed throughout the country.

Also, Malaysia last month repealed the mandatory death penalty, until then imposed without alternative for crimes such as drug trafficking, after years of taking steps in favor of its annulment.

“It’s hard to accept that as more and more countries take steps to regulate cannabis use safely, we live in a country that not only jails and punishes people for cannabis-related offenses, but takes lives for it. “, proclaims the NGO Transformative Justice Collective on its website.

