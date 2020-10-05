John Ye has just opened “Just Ants” in Singapore, the first store dedicated to ants, sold as pets. His passion was born after receiving a few specimens as a gift. “There are a thousand and one things that fascinate me about ants like the fact that they are very enduring, altruistic, compassionate”, describes John Ye. He offers around thirty species that he himself captured, such as the marauding ant, or provided by other myrmecologists, the ant specialists.

He also sells specialized equipment so that the colony develops in the best conditions and that it can be observed by its owner. “To be honest I was sure he wasn’t selling ants, and if he did, it was to feed the fish or to eat them. […] This is the first time that I see it, because in general, we want to get rid of it “, explains a resident visiting her shop.