A Singapore court ordered a Credit Suisse trust unit to compensate former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, although the judgment did not state the exact amount of damages to be paid. Credit Suisse Trust Limited failed to safeguard the assets held in the fund and therefore breached its duty to the plaintiffs, who include the Georgian tycoon and politician, according to a judgment on Friday.

Losses totaled $926 million minus $79.4 million based on calculation of some trades in the fund’s portfolio, the judgment said. However, the final compensation could change, as a Bermuda court awarded Ivanishvili more than $600 million last year in a related case and the Singapore ruling indicated that plaintiffs would not have claims over the same loss twice. .

That could still leave Credit Suisse saddled with hundreds of millions of dollars in damages in this case and add to a multibillion-dollar legal bill that the Swiss bank racks up in a history of misconduct. Credit Suisse is being bought by UBS in a deal that is expected to close soon and will make UBS liable for Credit Suisse’s legal charges. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.























