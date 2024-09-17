There Sauber even after the Baku race it remains the only team on the grid not to have collected championship points this season. A difficult crisis to overcome for the team that from 2026 will become the official Audi team, despite some timid signs of improvement arrived – for example – in‘Execution of pit stops. Going towards Singapore however there seems to be a moderate optimism by the drivers of the Swiss team.

“Singapore is one of the most difficult races of the season – he declared Valtteri Bottas – and that’s what makes it so rewarding when you get it right. The heat, humidity and close walls mean there’s no margin for error, but It’s a track where experience counts. We have been working hard to extract more pace from the car and if we can put together a clean weekend, I think we can be much closer to being among the frontrunners. It is about maximising every session and being smart with the strategy. I am up for the challenge and can’t wait to see what we can do.”.

“Running in Singapore is always special: it’s a unique experience with the night race and the atmosphere you can breathe – he commented Zhou Guanyu – and there are always a lot of Chinese fans who support me. Marina Bay is a track that puts both the car and the driver to the testWe focused on improving our consistency over the race weekend. and I think Singapore offers us a good opportunity to apply everything we have learned. It is a circuit that requires a lot in terms of concentration and car balance, but I am confident that if we execute our plan, we can be in a stronger position. Every race is an opportunity to progress and I am excited about the challenge of Singapore”.