Last year, Israel’s Tel Aviv topped the list, which has now finished in third place. Hong Kong and Los Angeles share fourth place in the top ten, which also consists of Zurich, Geneva, San Francisco, Paris and shared last place Copenhagen and Sydney.

In the world’s 172 largest cities, the cost of living rose an average of 8.1 percent over the past year, the EIU said in the report. The researchers indicate that the high exchange rate of the dollar is reflected in the list, for which the cost of living in all cities was converted into dollars.

The biggest risers this year are the Russian cities of Moscow and Saint Petersburg, where prices shot up due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West. Moscow finished 88 places higher on the list than last year, Saint Petersburg 70.

