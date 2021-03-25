Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, received yesterday at the Center’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Kamal R. Vaswani, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the UAE.

Al-Nuaimi assured the Singaporean ambassador that the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, in its capacity as a research institution, seeks to play an active role in consolidating bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Singapore in academic and research fields, and consolidating joint cooperation with research centers in Singapore, in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of cooperation between The two states.

For his part, the Singaporean ambassador praised the advanced relations between his country and the UAE, and stressed that the advanced level of joint cooperation between them confirms the leadership of the two countries to consolidate this cooperation and take it to wider horizons. He valued the existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and said that the experience of the UAE in development is greatly appreciated in Singapore, which is a model to be emulated at the international level.

He added that the UAE’s response to the Corona pandemic is an inspiring model in dealing with crises. He pointed out that the center has become one of the scientific monuments at the regional and international levels, and stressed that there are great opportunities to consolidate bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Singapore in areas of strategic importance.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al-Nuaimi presented a memorial plaque and a set of center publications to the Singaporean ambassador to the country, wishing him success in his work, in a way that contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.