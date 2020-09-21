Cinephile reminiscent or happy chance, director Thomas Balmès likes to see in the wanderings of Peyangki, his hero, those of Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), the cult character of Truffaut. After “Happiness” in 2009, the multi-award-winning filmmaker for his documentaries returns for this feature film to Laya, a rural and pious village, perched on the Bhutanese peaks. Where we find the central character of “Happiness”, Peyangki, ten years later. We had known him as a young monk aged 8. We find him today as a young man in “Sing me a Song”. Balmès tries to identify, ten years later, the cultural and social consequences of the massive, permanent and almost unlimited use of new technologies on the inhabitants of this country.

The narrative diagram draws the designs of Peyangki who wakes up every morning with the alarm of his smartphone to ring the gong. Welcome to Monastery 2.0! The intrigue is tied in the virtual romantic relationship that the hero maintains with a singer from the neighboring town, also won over by gigantism. The drama unfolds in its urban disillusions and the final situation can not appease it. The frame is illuminated with flashbacks, including the opening scene, like madeleines, memories of the previous shoot …

The omnipresence of screens now goes hand in hand with the recurrence of two specters: money and violence. The little ones play at war and advocate peace, photograph their money but don’t want it. The slightly grandiloquent staging alternates between prowess and boredom. The inaugural rear tracking shot, which illustrates the new ambivalence of monastic life, is an anthology.

Without moral pretension, despite a few lengths and a weak dramatic tension, Balmès signs a brilliant new ethnography and imposes a real anthropological reflection.