Singing wrongly is expressly allowed

The participants form a randomly thrown choir – a few hundred people can come together. In the masses, many find the courage to “try out their own voice without fear and with a lot of fun and bathe in the overall sound,” says Bopp. Instead of at live events, he currently sings online on YouTube, on the piano and also with band accompaniment. Participants can request songs by email in advance or in live chat. Everything works, from children’s songs to rock or pop songs – always without notes, the texts appear on the monitor.

The good thing: Wrong singing is expressly allowed in “Aus Voll Kehl für die Seele”! aktiv has tried it out and agrees with Sing veteran Andrea P. from Leonberg: “It’s a lot of fun! You can really let off steam without worrying about whether you will hit the tune at all. Nobody hears that anyway. ”

Online dates in January and February 2021

Stage professional Patrick Bopp knows how to take people with him on the screen and create a good mood. In the live chat there is space for comments and greetings to everyone else who is there. In this way you can feel connected to the world outside on your computer at home, alone or as a couple. On January 12th as well as on February 7th and 16th, Bopp has online appointments in the program and – if possible – even an open air on February 9th in the forest beer garden at the brewhouse in Tübingen.

“I can’t sing” choirs meet in Backnang and Stuttgart

Vocal cords with gross motor skills can also be tuned in special “I can’t sing” sessions. For example with the choir director and music teacher Jeschi Paul at monthly appointments in Stuttgart, which hopefully can take place again soon.

The “I can’t sing” choir of the Friedrich Schiller Choir Association is planning – subject to change – evenings on site in Backnang from mid-February. People sing whatever they want. Everyone is welcome – especially those who are not particularly talented but want to experience the sound of their voice as part of a whole.

Sing in packs via live stream

The repertoire of “Rudelsingen” ranges from hits to pop, from the current radio hit to the classic evergreen. A total of ten teams fill halls, sports facilities or concert halls with singing enthusiasts in over 100 cities across Germany. Since April 2020, the format has switched to the Internet. Regular online events are offered at fixed times for a small fee. Then songs are intoned together, accompanied by piano, guitar and other instruments.

More information at:

patrickbopp.de

jeschipaul.de

chorverband-fs.de

rudelsingen.de