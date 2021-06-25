Universal Pictures presented the trailer for Sing 2, an animated and musical film that premiered in its first part in 2016.

The film will once again have its original cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly.

Sing 2 Trailer

What will Sing 2 be about?

On this occasion, Buster and his friends will go to New York in search of the lion Clay Calloway to return to the stage and accompany them on their show, something that will lead them to live a new adventure.

As it happened in its first installment, the music is also back. In the Sing 2 trailer, we hear that the characters will be performing themes from Drake, Billie Eilish, Eminen, Shawn Mendes, System of a down and many more.

Chayanne will also be part of Sing 2

After the release of the first preview of Sing 2, more than one wondered who would bring the characters to life in the dubbing for Latin America. Among all the names, perhaps the one that stands out the most is that of Chayanne, singer who will lend his voice to the lion Clay Calloway.

Chayanne will voice the lion Clay Calloway in Sing 2. Photo: Paramount Pictures.

He is joined by Vadhir Derbez, Greeicy, Sebastián Martínez, Benny Ibarra, Hannah and Ashley from Ha * Ash, Roger González and María Eugenia Suárez, who will be part of the continuation of the story of the Koala Buster and company.

Sing 2 release date

Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings. The film will hit theaters on December 22.