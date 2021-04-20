In order to demystify cannabis and highlight its therapeutic value, this Tuesday, April 4, Sinergia is presented, the first Peruvian documentary, of a scientific nature, about this plant. This film brings together researchers, activists and doctors, as well as cancer patients who have achieved a great improvement in their health.

“We decided to name the documentary Synergy because we know that the recovery of a patient does not depend on a single factor, but on many, of which one of them is cannabis. Likewise, family and psychological support, food, doctor-patient communication, physical activity, among others, are essential. All this has an influence on saving a life, and as doctors that is our main objective ”, said Max Alzamora, president of the Peruvian Association of Cannabinoid Medicine (Apemedcann).

The audiovisual material will tell the testimonies of patients who were diagnosed with cancer, a disease that ranks third among the causes of death in Latin America. “In the documentary we will be able to learn the stories of patients with ovarian cancer, brain tumor and Hodking’s lymphoma, who opted for medicinal cannabis as an alternative to relieve the side effects caused by chemo and radiotherapy, such as nausea and permanent general pain, among others ”, he highlighted.

The long regulatory process for the medicinal use of cannabis will also be addressed, which began with the Law No. 30681, promulgated in November 2017, as well as the pending tasks so that patients from all over Peru have real access to this natural medicine.

Alzamora indicated that with the documentary they seek to motivate more health professionals to investigate, train and prescribe cannabis as a therapeutic alternative. Currently, more than 300 doctors do it, but 80% are from Lima, according to data collected by said association. “Also, we want patients to trust this plant and in turn demand that the authorities comply with guaranteeing their real and informed access, a right that is protected by Law 30681,” he said.

With the offer of cannabis-based products in pharmacies in Metropolitan Lima, thousands of patients have already been able to access and learn about the benefits of this natural medicine. According to the Center for Cannabis Studies of Peru, cannabis has the potential to benefit 7 million patients across the country. However, it is only formally used by more than 10,000 patients registered with Digemid, which is equivalent to less than 1% of the total.