

Miami (AFP)

Italian Jannik Sinner was crowned champion of the Miami Masters 1000 Tennis Tournament, defeating Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

The 22-year-old Italian needed only 72 minutes to emerge victorious, achieving his third title since the beginning of this year, noting that he won the Australian Open, the first of the four major tournaments, achieving his first major title in the “Grand Slam” tournaments, and he also won the tournament. Rotterdam, Netherlands, last February.

The title is Sinner's second in the 1000-point Masters tournament, after being crowned in the Toronto tournament in 2023.

Sinner succeeded in breaking his opponent's serve in the fifth game of the first set, and then again in the ninth to decide it in his favor.

The scenario was repeated in the second set, when Sinner led 3-1, before winning the next three games and the match.

Siner said, “I felt that my level was rising from one match to another in this tournament. What I presented was very good, and I am very proud of the way I dealt with the course of the match.”

Dimitrov praised his opponent, saying, “Yannick has been playing in an exceptional way since the beginning of this year.”

He added, “Although the match was one-sided today, I am proud of what I achieved here.”

Sinner lost only one match out of 23 he played this season, which was in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells tournament two weeks ago against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, and he rose to second place in the world rankings for professional players at the expense of Alcaraz.

On the other hand, Dimitrov (32 years old) will enter the club of top ten players, occupying ninth place, for the first time since 2018, after his remarkable results in Miami, after defeating Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, and then over the German Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

The third was fixed for Sinner, because he had previously lost the final of the Miami tournament twice, the first in 2021 against Polish Hubert Hurkacz, and in 2023 against Russian Daniil Medvedev, knowing that he took revenge on the latter in the semi-finals of the current Miami tournament, with a landslide victory over him 6. -1 and 6-2.

